BELOIT—Anyone interested in applying to fill the Rock County Board vacancy left by the departure of Kara Purviance is asked to submit an application by Feb. 12.
Rich Bostwick, Chair of the Rock County Board of Supervisors, is seeking anyone interested in filling the vacancy for District 17 on the county board. The district includes City of Beloit Wards 2, 3 and 4.
Kara Purviance, who also served as County Board chair, announced she was stepping down from the board immediately on Dec. 23. In an emailed resignation letter, Purviance did not give a specific reason for her resignation, but said in part, “Be assured that it was not a lack of commitment that leads me to this choice. Rather, I have made this difficult decision to better balance public life and personal privacy, which I am sure you all can and will respect.”
State Statutes provide that the County Board Chair, with the confirmation of the County Board, is to appoint a person who is a qualified elector and resident of the Supervisory District to fill the vacancy. The person appointed will serve the unexpired term until the April 2022 election.
Bostwick asks that individuals interested in being considered for appointment send him a letter listing their qualifications and expressing why they want to be a County Board Supervisor. Letters should be either emailed to countyadmin@co.rock.wi.us or mailed to:
Rich Bostwick, Chair,
Rock County Board of Supervisors
Rock County Courthouse
51 S. Main St.
Janesville, WI 53545
Applications are to be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Feb. 12.