BELOIT - A suspected drowning victim who was pulled from Turtle Creek in Beloit on Wednesday has been identified.
Eugene P. Kwasniak, 82, is believed to have fallen down an embankment and fell into Turtle Creek, according to a previous Beloit Police Department release. His name was released by the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office.
Beloit police and emergency medical personnel from the Beloit Fire Department were called to the 1800 block of Arrowhead Drive at 3:49 p.m. Wednesday after a family member spotted Kwasniak in the creek.
The preliminary cause of death was determined to be accidental drowning, according to the medical examiner's news release. The Beloit police and the medical examiner's office are continuing the investigation into the death.