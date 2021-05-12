It’s common practice for smaller fire departments to rely on paid-on-call firefighters and emergency medical personnel. However, a number of departments in the Stateline Area say the challenges they face related to recruitment, budget constraints and scaled-down training opportunities have increased due to COVID-19.
Village of Clinton Fire Protection District Fire Chief Mark Ruosch, who joined the department in 2019, said COVID-19 has slowed recruitment efforts and put a limit on how the department typically trains with its neighbors.
“We had to stop in-person trainings,” Ruosch said. “We’re starting to see that pick up again. It’s not a problem that’s specific to us.”
Clinton’s paid-on-call roster is around 30 staff members, and the department, like others, relies heavily on collaboration and assistance with area departments for fighting larger fires or responding to larger medical incidents.
Mutual aid isn’t uncommon for departments big and small, and that’s due to departments seeing budgets either staying stagnant or be reduced as municipalities deal with revenue losses or as budget priorities change.
“Collaboration is key for us,” Ruosch said.
Another challenge facing smaller departments is that fire staff will come through to work for a few years before looking to transfer to a larger department, like the City of Beloit or City of Rockford.
South Beloit Fire Department Chief Dan Zerfass said he recognizes his department is a “stepping stone” for new staff, and said he doesn’t have a problem with staff transferring out after a stint in South Beloit.
“I think pay does enter into the picture, with the way the economy has been, some recruits might gravitate towards other departments offering better pay and that’s just the reality of it,” Zerfass said.
Zerfass said he was fortunate to have the dedicated staff of 22 paid-on-call personnel.
“Recruitment is an issue nationwide for smaller departments,” Zerfass said. “The pandemic has hurt certain areas, but in others we’ve stayed pretty close to the status quo.”
Zerfass said another challenge facing smaller departments that rely on paid-on-call staff is that some of the firefighters have multiple jobs and responsibilities outside of the fire station.
“Everyone does what they can and I have to live and work between those means,” Zerfass said.
That’s where the key collaboration comes in, he added, highlighting a partnership with Rockton, Harlem-Roscoe and Beloit fire departments for mutual aid responses.
“If we didn’t have that, and we didn’t work together, I don’t know where we’d be,” Zerfass said. “You hear of other stations where they can’t get people out or you hear some calls to departments taking a second page from dispatch to get someone out the door. I have a great community around here.”
Zerfass stressed that the department offers important training and works with those new to firefighting.
“We don’t need rock stars. We just need someone to come in who is willing to learn,” Zerfass said.
Rockton Fire Protection District Chief Kirk Wilson looks at the future of paid- on-call firefighting with some optimism as the Stateline Area coexists with COVID-19 and vaccination rates continue to climb.
“We’re slowly returning to normal and we’re optimistic about where things are going,” Wilson said.
Wilson said COVID-19 cut down the area pool of new paramedics entering the paid-on-call workforce for smaller departments, coupled with the loss of cross-department training events.
“That hurt organizations because classes stopped and things were really put on hold,” Wilson said.
Wilson said training sessions were able to start back up last summer and the recruit academy is picking up with five new members starting soon to be done by September of this year.
Wilson added the mutual aid agreements with Harlem-Roscoe and South Beloit have been a “tremendous help” over the last few years.