BELOIT—Staff members at all levels in the Beloit Turner School District are receiving another round of pay raises for the upcoming school year.
During its May 10 meeting, the Beloit Turner School Board approved pay increases across the board.
Superintendent Dennis McCarthy said the salary bumps are designed to boost staff retention and remain competitive with other districts in the area, especially as the pool of applicants has shrunk overall in recent years.
“Our strategic plan calls for a goal that specifically targets attracting and retaining a high quality staff,” McCarthy said. “Recruiting certified professional educators is far more challenging in recent years as there are far less candidates entering the educational field.”
School Board President John Turner said a key goal remains to attract, train and retain talented educators.
“The board is confident that the Turner School District is compensating our staff and administrators commensurate with their knowledge and productivity,” Turner said. “Our district has been able to educate our students this calendar year using technology and creativity while adhering to Rock County health service guidelines.”
All returning educators are eligible for increases of at least $1,250 per person for the upcoming school year, equaling a group total of 2.33%. Some educators will see additional wage bumps on their contracts based on the number of years of service.
All hourly staff will receive a 50 cent raise, or about a 3% increase.
Bus drivers will earn an extra 75 cents per hour, amounting about a 4.6% raise.
All other professional support staff and administrators will see the minimum pay increases of about 2.33%. Support staff wages will start at $15.50 an hour for the coming year, with increases depending on their level of experience.
There are 20 total staff members in the district who will receive a 3.39% pay raise due to reaching bump steps of three, six, nine or 15 years of service. Other factors could include earning a master’s degree or having 80th percentile comparables taken into consideration.
Among those 20 staff members receiving larger increases than the base 2.33% include 18 full-time teachers, Director of Pupil Services Christine Brown and Director of Business Services Brad Boll.
McCarthy’s salary will be boosted to $161,961. Boll will earn $125,562, and Brown’s pay will be $109,500. All three of these administrators fall below the 80th percentile, which is a comparison of how much they earn compared to administrators in other districts.
The two elementary school principals are above the 80th percentile, while the middle and high school principals are slightly below that margin.
In 2020, the district had offered a 2.63% pay increase for all professional educators and support staff.
The district employs 106.2 teachers, between full and part-time positions. That includes two new full-time 4K teachers.
Incoming teachers with a bachelor’s degree and no prior experience will earn $44,000, and new teachers with a master’s degree and no prior experience receive $47,000. Both were increases of $3,000 from the year before.
Last year, top-earning teachers were paid $76,070. This coming year, the highest-paid teachers will earn $77,320.
Additionally, coaches who work 20 or more hours will receive $20 per hour. Those who put in between 20 and 30 hours will receive a sum of $500. Those working between 30 and 45 hours will earn $750. Coaches working more than 45 hours will get $1,000. Coaches’ payment does not cover travel expenses.
“This plan is designed to encourage our coaches to commit to extra activities with Turner students and athletes during the summer months,” McCarthy said. “Many have naturally put the extra time in over the summer, but they are not compensated for the additional time. Our hope is this plan will encourage more coaches to become involved and ultimately to see more students taking advantage of the summer months in preparation for the 2021-22 school year.”