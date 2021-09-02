Everyone’s invited to watch the 26th Annual National POW/MIA (Prisoner of War, Missing in Action) National Recognition Day’s Candlelight Remembrance Ceremony to be hosted by the Vietnam2Now—Rockford Chapter with assistance from the Navy Club, VFW, American Legion and others.
The ceremony will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17 on Beloit Public Access TV Channel 994, according to Bruce Jacobsen, a member of the POW/MIA Committee and a past chairman.
Although the Rockford Charter has held prior live events in the Loves Park City Hall complex and adjacent Art Anderson Field of Honor attracting thousands of participants over 25 years, this time plans had to be changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic to keep people safe while having a fitting remembrance. The ceremony is being recorded outdoors.
The keynote speaker this year will be Lt. Bob Stein.
Stein was awarded the Silver Star by Major General John J. Tolson, 1st cavalry division commanding general, for actions at the battle of Vien Thein on June 21, 1967. Stein is also the author of “Ghost Warrior,” a book about a Long Range Patrol (Airborne) Company formed in Vietnam in late 1967 and reflagged into today’s modern Army Rangers 15 months later. Its mission was to provide long range reconnaissance, surveillance and target acquisition patrol capabilities to 1st Field Force Vietnam. The volunteers selected were usually American teenage paratroopers headed into a struggle with combat veterans of the North Vietnamese. Put into small patrol teams of five or six in dense jungle areas, their lives were mostly dependent on their jungle survival and fighting skills along with six helicopters plus a Bird Dog aircraft assigned to the team.
Vietnam2Now President Al Hoglund said: “Lt. Stein was only in the country for six weeks and he was in a heavy extensive battle and most of the officers and senior non-commissioned officers in his group were either killed or wounded. He kept his cool and led more than 100 men out of battle,”
The first POW/MIA Remembrance Day Ceremony sponsored by the Rockford Charter took place on Sept. 20, 1996 at the “Victory” statue at Memorial Hall in Rockford. The next year the event moved to the “Field of Honor” Memorial in Loves Park where it stayed for 17 years. In 2014, it was moved indoors, to Loves Park City Hall Auditorium. In 2020, the 25th year organizers elected to video record the ceremony back at the Field of Honor with a limited number of people on a bright, warm day.
“With the success of the 2020 video, seen across the country, reaching thousands more than we could have gotten into the auditorium, or onto the Field of Honor, the committee elected to do another POW/MIA Ceremony on video tape to be aired on the third Friday of September at 7 p.m.,” Jacobsen said.
POW/MIA Remembrance Day is to remember and honor those Americans who were prisoners of war and those who served and never returned home. The Department of Defense’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency continues the search for the missing, fulfilling the nation’s promise to leave no service member behind, according to the Department of Defense website at https://www.defense.gov.
POW/MIA Recognition Day is commemorated on the third Friday of every September. In 1979, Congress and the president passed resolutions making the day official.
More than 82,000 Americans remain missing from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Gulf War and other conflicts, according to the American Legion website at www.legion.org.