This year’s YWCA Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration may have been held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn’t change the impact of the powerful message sent to the community: Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.
Keynote speaker Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, called on all watching the event to “demand racial justice and progress” in America.
Stubbs recalled how she faced injustice as she campaigned to become Dane County’s first Black Wisconsin Assembly member. Stubbs said on Aug. 7, 2018 while knocking on doors and talking to constituents in a predominately White neighborhood, police were called and told her a person suspected her to be a drug dealer. Stubbs said the police officer who responded to the area asked for multiple forms of identification, regardless of the campaign materials she had with her.
“I went home humiliated and I didn’t know if I wanted to continue,” Stubbs said.
Stubbs said 2020 laid bare the harsh inequities Black people and people of color in the country face on a daily basis.
“This year exposed many injustices that have been swept under the rug as we have battled a global pandemic and much of the country has woken up to police brutality,” Stubbs said.
She asked, “Are you brave enough to stand against injustices we see happening in our country?”
The protests fueled by the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha were “the pain of centuries of injustice” against Black people, Stubbs said.
Stubbs referenced public health data that shows Black Americans are twice as likely to die of COVID-19 as White Americans and five times more likely to be hospitalized due to the virus.
In closing, Stubbs urged those watching to “never lose infinite hope,” recalling King’s remarks in February of 1968, just two months before he was assassinated in Memphis.
“No matter how significant the loses, we must never lose hope,” Stubbs said.
Following Stubbs’ remarks, the YWCA Racial Justice Award and the UAW Local 95 MLK Jr. Civil Rights Award were announced.
Michelle Hendrix-Nora, principal of the School District of Beloit’s McNeel Intermediate School, received the YWCA Racial Justice Award and former Sen. Tim Cullen received the UAW award.
In 2018, responding to data showing alarming African American achievement and behavior disparities, Hendrix-Nora helped create the Lancer H.E.A.R.T.S (Helping Educate At-Risk Teenage Students). Through professional development, she helps staff understand culturally relevant teaching practices.
Hendrix-Nora said she came back to Beloit 13 years ago to help provide opportunities for young people. Since then, she’s worked to honor, integrate and embrace differences in diversity and culture; infuse student experiences and culture into learning; and confront personal biases while investigating systemic inequities.
“Racial justice matters to me,” Hendrix-Nora said. “Stand for injustice. Be bold. Speak up…Lives begin to end when things become silent.”
UAW recognized Cullen for the formation of the Janesville Multinational Teachers Scholarship (JMTS) and Beloit’s Grow Your Own Scholarship fund that aims to increase racial diversity of teachers in Janesville and Beloit.
“The program believes in diverse classrooms,” said Tim Sillha of UAW Local 95. “30% of students in Janesville and 70% of students in Beloit are students of color, and staff should look like the students attending those schools. This program inspires students of color and helps prepare White students for a racially diverse America in which they live. Tim saw inequity and chose to do something about it.”
A rebroadcast of the program is available on the YWCA Facebook page.