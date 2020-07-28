ROCKFORD – Winnebago County Animal Services (WCAS) is nearing maximum cat and kitten capacity and is asking the public to help by adopting.
Starting today, Wednesday, July 29 through Saturday, Aug. 1, WCAS is offering reduced-fee cat and kitten adoptions. Adult cats will cost $20 to adopt and two kittens can be adopted for $85.
All adoptions include a wellness exam, spay or neuter, microchip, vaccinations including a one year rabies shot, flea and tick preventative, and more. Winnebago County residents also receive a one year rabies registration tag. In order to adopt, you must have an approved adoption application by WCAS and present a State-issued photo ID. Adopters are encouraged to have their application pre-approved prior to the event.
Those adopting cats must be at least 18 years old or older. They also must show a state issued photo ID. All cats and dogs in the adopter's household must be current with rabies vaccinations and county pet licenses.
To help Winnebago County Animal Services save more lives, adopt a companion animal, view hours of adoption, or to volunteer, please visit their website at www.wcasrock.org or call 815-319-4100.
