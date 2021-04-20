BELOIT—The Beloit City Council reorganized on Tuesday night and two new leaders were named in the process.
Councilor Clinton Anderson was named council president by a 5-2 vote and Councilor Brittany Keyes was named vice president also by a 5-2 vote.
Anderson was nominated by Councilor Sherry Blakeley and Keyes was nominated by Councilor Nancy Forbeck.
Following the April 6 election, councilors Anderson, Blakeley and Forbeck were sworn-in at Tuesday’s ceremony held at City Hall, 100 State St.
Anderson, 27, was first elected to the council in 2017 and currently works as a Youth Support Specialist for the Professional Services Group. Prior to his election as president, Anderson served two years as council vice president under outgoing council president Regina Dunkin.
“It’s an honor to be selected as President of the Beloit City Council,” Anderson said. “I look forward to continuing the progress made by former Council President Regina Dunkin. Thank you to my colleagues for having faith in me. I will work hard for you and the residents of Beloit.”
Keyes, 34, was first elected in April of 2020 and currently works as a physical therapist for Beloit Health System. Keyes’ ascent as vice president marks the first time she has been nominated for a council leadership position.
”I am honored to accept the opportunity to serve as Vice President of the Beloit City Council. I am humbled by the support of my colleagues,” Keyes said. “Serving the residents of Beloit remains a solemn privilege, and I look forward to continuing to listen and learn as we work together to move Beloit forward.”