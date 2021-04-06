BELOIT — Incumbent Spencer Anderson and newcomer Sean Leavy won the two open seats on the Beloit school board while newcomers Christine Raleigh and Gregg Schneider didn’t make it.
The votes were as follows: Anderson, 1,259 votes or 27%; Leavy, 1,182 votes, or 26%; Raleigh, 1,115, or 24%; and Schneider, 1,004 votes or 22%. There were 38 write-in’s or 0.83%
The top vote getter, Anderson, was celebrating at home with family.
“I appreciate everyone who came out to vote. I had to run up against some very good people, and I was glad the others ran,” he said. “I’m happy I can keep helping the community.”
Anderson plans to give stability to the board as he focuses on teacher retention and student achievement.
“I’m just glad to keep pushing the district forward and to keep bringing much needed change and, hopefully, we keep making everyone happy with the direction we are headed,” Anderson said.
Anderson, 24, is a pilot for Skydive Milwaukee. He has a bachelor’s degree in flight operations from the University of Dubuque. He has been a board member since April of 2020, worked in the school district as an instructional technology coach and is a 2014 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School.
Leavy said he wanted to thank the voters that supported his campaign by volunteering and those who made donations as well as old and new friends, family members and fraternity brothers at Omega Psi Phi. He gave a special thanks to his wife, board member Amiee Leavy.
“My wife inspired me through her own campaign and service this year,” he said.
He also said his children—Sean, 12, and daughter Madison, 10—were supportive and understanding.
Leavy said he is looking forward to working with the six other board members and Superintendent Dan Keyser as the district makes its return to in-person learning and develops a vision for student achievement and creates its strategic plan.
“I want to thank the voters and for the community for trusting me to serve in this role,” Leavy said. “Our schools have to work, and education is our way to a better life. With our faith and education, life can be different for us.”
Leavy, 43, is in his tenth year as associate principal at Central High School District of Westosha. He has also worked in the Beloit School District from 2006-2009 and in Columbus, Ohio. He coaches youth basketball at the YMCA and has attended school board meetings for the past decade.