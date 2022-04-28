BELOIT—Tori Key, senior analyst and advisor the the chief financial officer at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in Washington, D.C. will be the speaker at Beloit College’s 172nd annual commencement ceremony on May 15.
Key, a graduate of Beloit College, is the 2013 Young Alumni Award winner. She was active as a student at Beloit College. She was a residence assistant, senior class officer, and a student leader in the Help Yourself program, Black Students United, International Club, and more. She majored in economics and management and minored in women’s studies.
Key was the recipient of the Martha Peterson Prize, the Wall Street Journal Award, and the Jane Quisenberry and W. Willard Wirtz Prize for Public Service.
“We are ecstatic to welcome Tori back to Beloit’s campus for such a special event,” said Scott Bierman, Beloit College President. “Her dedication to bettering her community through civil service is an inspiration to Beloit graduates as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.”
Key also was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. As a part of the Duffy Partnership, Key completed an internship at a local women’s shelter where she organized programming surrounding economic empowerment.
After graduating in 2003, she earned a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison La Follette School of Public Affairs. Key went on to become a Capital City Fellow in Washington, D.C. where she placed recent graduate-degree recipients into the public service sector.
“I am a proud alumna of Beloit College and honored to be able to celebrate with the 2022 graduates,” Key said. “In college, I was able to discover my passion for public service and develop skills that helped propel me forward in my career. The relationships I built at Beloit are those that will last a lifetime, and I wish my fellow Beloiters luck in all of their future endeavors.”
Beloit College is a private liberal arts college recognized for its longstanding commitment to curricular innovation, as well as hands-on, active-learning, and international education programs.