ORFORDVILLE—A former service station in Orfordville that once served villagers and travelers alike has now blossomed into the village’s only grocery store.
Food Is Fuel, 204 W. Brodhead St., opened full-time in November of 2019 after Diana Grenawalt saw the lack of fresh, local produce for village residents.
“We would be frustrated and people would have to go to Beloit, Janesville or Brodhead,” Grenawalt said. “There wasn’t a place in town that was the ‘go-to’ place for fresh local produce and groceries. We wanted to appeal to everyone. I was either going to do it this way or i wasn’t going to do this at all.”
The former service station was restored thanks in part to a Wisconsin Economic Department Corporation (WEDC) grant. Following its restoration, Grenawalt couldn’t shake the idea of opening up a local grocery store.
“Everything just fell into place,” she said. “It was hard for me to ignore all the things that we happening. It got us to where we are now.”
Grenawalt and her husband Jason have spent years farming in the local area with Coon Creek Farms, working to sell their own beef from cattle they raise.
“We were looking for another outlet,” Grenawalt said. “Orfordville was considered a food desert and there wasn’t anywhere to get anything health and we think people are more comfortable coming to us. I am most proud of being able to provide access to healthy, local products.”
From the beginning, Grenawalt made sure to incorporate as many local farmers and businesses as possible in the store.
“We wanted to do that to show the community what was out there,” she said. “It started out slow and you learn along the way.”
The grocery store features local products from around the southern Wisconsin area, and offers sandwiches and salads through a full-size kitchen.
Demand for groceries and local products only grew following the onset of COVID-19, Grenawalt said. The store now limits the number of people allowed in at a time and implemented new disinfecting protocols.
“We went from crossing our fingers about selling produce and meeting the minimum required orders to adding another shipment day so we can keep up with demand,” Grenawalt said. “It’s pretty amazing. Adapting to the higher demand has been pretty interesting. That void was always there but I don’t think people realized it until now. We are so grateful for everyone’s support.”
