CLINTON—Amy Loudenbeck, Republican candidate for Wisconsin Secretary of State, conceded in a statement issued Monday following the completion of the canvass for the Nov. 8 election.

“Obviously, the general election did not turn out the way we hoped it would. The feeling of disappointment is real, but so is the gratitude I have for the thousands of Wisconsinites who supported me in this campaign for Secretary of State. I have no regrets on how we ran our campaign or how hard we worked,” Loudenbeck said in an emailed statement. “Thank you to those who voted for me and a special thank you to my family, my team and the people around the state who stood with me throughout the campaign.”