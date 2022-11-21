CLINTON—Amy Loudenbeck, Republican candidate for Wisconsin Secretary of State, conceded in a statement issued Monday following the completion of the canvass for the Nov. 8 election.
“Obviously, the general election did not turn out the way we hoped it would. The feeling of disappointment is real, but so is the gratitude I have for the thousands of Wisconsinites who supported me in this campaign for Secretary of State. I have no regrets on how we ran our campaign or how hard we worked,” Loudenbeck said in an emailed statement. “Thank you to those who voted for me and a special thank you to my family, my team and the people around the state who stood with me throughout the campaign.”
Incumbent Democrat Secretary of State Doug La Follette won reelection to the office. He has served as Secretary of State for over 40 years.
Loudenbeck, who lives in nearby Clinton, has served in the Wisconsin Assembly since 2010. She currently represents the 31st Assembly District.
The race for Secretary of State was especially close. As of last week La Follette was a head of Loudenbeck by only a little over 7,000 votes.
Loudenbeck could petition for a recount, but she would have to pay for the cost of any recount. Wisconsin law allows for a recount at no cost if the difference between the candidates’ vote tallies is 0.25% or less. That is not the case in the Secretary of State race.