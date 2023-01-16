Company plans move to Roscoe
The American Aluminum Extrusion building in Roscoe is seen in this file photo. The company now is under single ownership as stocks held by co-owner Diane Hendricks were acquired.

 BDN file photo

ROSCOE, Ill. —A Stateline Area aluminum supplier that fuels the local semitrailer production industry is now under single ownership after a sell-off by longtime part-owner and Beloit business mogul Diane Hendricks.

Sam Popa, owner of Roscoe, Illinois-based American Aluminum Extrusion, said Monday his company recently bought full ownership of the extrusion supplier after 22 years of joint ownership held by Popa's share of American Aluminum Extrusion and Hendricks’s group of business holdings.

