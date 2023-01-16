ROSCOE, Ill. —A Stateline Area aluminum supplier that fuels the local semitrailer production industry is now under single ownership after a sell-off by longtime part-owner and Beloit business mogul Diane Hendricks.
Sam Popa, owner of Roscoe, Illinois-based American Aluminum Extrusion, said Monday his company recently bought full ownership of the extrusion supplier after 22 years of joint ownership held by Popa's share of American Aluminum Extrusion and Hendricks’s group of business holdings.
Under the sale, American Aluminum Extrusion purchased all stock in the company owned by Hendricks and the company now is listed under ownership of Popa Holdings, Popa said. The sale includes the company's manufacturing operations in Roscoe and in Canton, Ohio.
American Aluminum Extrusion supplies 100 million pounds of aluminum to other fabricators, including major manufacturers of semitrailers such as local company Stoughton Trailers.
About 180 people work at American Aluminum Extrusion’s Roscoe plant, and 100 people work at the Ohio plant, Popa said.
Popa declined to disclose financial details of the sale, but he said the company intends to continue operations under a previous, five-year growth plan, including a continued focus in supplying the semitrailer industry as well as the architectural aluminum market.
American Aluminum Extrusion had a manufacturing facility in the Iron Works campus in Beloit until Beloit workers and operations were moved to the Roscoe facility in 2016.