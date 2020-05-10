BELOIT—Construction continues at the Amazon fulfillment center in Beloit, as the initial wave of management team hiring is now underway.
Work at the 80-acre site near the intersection of Gateway Boulevard and Colley Road started in October of 2019 on the 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center.
Amazon spokesperson Jen Crowcroft confirmed that the facility is still expected to be open in time for the holiday season later this year.
“Amazon continues to invest and create new, attractive jobs with industry leading pay and comprehensive benefits in Beloit and in Wisconsin,” Crowcroft said. “The city council, the developer and Amazon are working closely together.”
In January, Amazon announced plans to hire 500 full-time workers, offering them various benefits.
Crowcroft said Amazon currently is looking for candidates to fill management positions at the facility.
Job listings on the company’s website and third-party hiring sites confirm various positions from transportation manager to the human resource management team are now open.
Jobs were first posted on Jan. 27, with new listings as recent as April 21. No date for expanded hiring at the fulfillment was available as of Friday.
In the initial announcement earlier this year, Amazon employees at the facility will pack and ship large customer items such as sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, pet food, kayaks, bicycles and larger household goods.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, Amazon investment contributed an additional $1.6 billion into Wisconsin’s economy with its investments creating an additional 4,000 indirect jobs on top of the company direct hires.
In March of 2019, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) approved $7.5 million in state tax credits for Amazon, with the subsidies able to be used on future projects which could include the new Beloit location. The actual amount Amazon receives from the state hinges on the number of jobs created and capital investment undertaken through 2024, according to WEDC.
To view current job listings, visit amazon.jobs and search Beloit, Wisconsin.
