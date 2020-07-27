BELOIT — Those interested in working at the Amazon fulfillment center in Beloit can now look into career options as the company announced plans to hire 500 people.
The fullfillment center at 3150 Colley Road is expected to be open in time for the holiday season, according to an Amazon spokesperson.
Construction on the 1-million square-foot distribution center began last October. The 500 full-time employees at the center will assist in packing and shipping large items including sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, pet food, kayaks, bicycles, and larger household goods.
“As a Wisconsinite, I’m thrilled to be returning home to Beloit to open our new fulfillment center,” said Beloit Amazon Site Manager Jason Berg. “We look forward to providing the community with 500 jobs, creating a wide range of career opportunities with industry leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.”
Warehouse workers can apply for all shifts that earn a base pay of $15 an hour or more, according to the company’s hiring portal. Potential employees must be at least 18 years old with the ability to read and speak English with a high school diploma, GED or equivalent diploma. Full-time employees have access to medical, vision and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match from the company, plus up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave.
“The City of Beloit warmly welcomes Amazon to our community. Amazon will provide much-needed employment opportunities for Beloit families—jobs that are especially crucial in light of COVID-19. We look forward to seeing the positive impacts on our workforce,” said Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther.
Amazon’s hiring events are by appointment only. Candidates who are interested in applying should fill-out an online application and select a time to attend an in-person interview.
During their appointment, candidates may be required to have a temperature check and will be required to wear a face mask, which Amazon will provide. The company asks anyone coming for an in-person appointment not to attend if they are living with someone who has been confirmed COVID-19 positive; have a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher; if they are in a 14-day self-isolation period directed by a public health official or healthcare provider; have traveled outside the country in the last 14 days or are exhibiting shortness of breath and a cough.
To apply online, visit amazon.force.com/ and search ‘Beloit.’