BELOIT — Amazon is “meeting and beating” construction targets for the Beloit fulfillment center project, according to Beloit Planning and Building Services Director Drew Pennington.
Pennington spoke during a Gateway Business Park Association Review Board meeting on Wednesday, informing board members that construction on the 1 million-square-foot fulfilment center at 1255 Gateway Boulevard is on track to finish by the end of July.
The review board approved variance requests for signs around the 80-acre property in the business park, with the signs falling in line with city code but required exceptions from business park standards, Pennington said.
Construction started in October of 2019 and the facility is expected to be open in time for the holiday season later this year. In January, Amazon announced plans to hire 500 full-time workers, offering them various benefits.
Amazon employees at the Beloit facility will pack and ship large customer items such as sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, pet food, kayaks, bicycles and larger household goods.
Job postings on the company’s website and on third-party job sites list various positions from warehouse associate to administrator-level positions. Jobs were first posted on Jan. 27, with new listings as recent as May 29.
For more information on hiring in Beloit, visit amazon.jobs and search ‘Beloit, Wisconsin.’
In other business, the review board reviewed a request to waive construction obligations related to the Hendricks Commercial Properties spec building plans at 720 Gateway Boulevard. Due to COVID-19, HCP and the Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation (GBEDC) are in the midst of reworking a purchase and sale agreement for the property.
GBEDC Director Andrew Janke said Tuesday a meeting will be scheduled in the near future with HCP to review the amended purchase and sale agreement.
