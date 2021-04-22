SOUTH BELOIT—Amazing Grace Lutheran Church has finally found a permanent home at 5800 Prairie Hill Road.
“It’s not about the building, it’s about the opportunity to serve and we’re committed, but in order to reach new people, we will need a building to do it,” said Pastor Clint Burow.
A ground-breaking ceremony for the new church was held Thursday evening.
Amazing Grace’s 16 acres will be open to hikers and others who want to enjoy a bit of quiet time or prayer in nature. The congregation also plans to offer use of its land to area churches or other organizations who may be seeking places to host outdoor activities.
“We want to be a community resource and help,” Burow said. “We don’t just want to have a church, but we want the church and the land to be a blessing to South Beloit.”
Amazing Grace began about 20 years ago as the daughter congregation of Peace Lutheran Church in Loves Park. A portion of the membership broke off when Roscoe, Rockton and South Beloit were taking off in residential growth. The growing numbers of people thought they could grow another congregation of the Wisconsin Synod Lutheran division closer to their homes and plans were made to one day build a new church.
However, there were many unforeseen challenges ahead such as an economic downturn and eventually the COVID-19 pandemic. The congregation moved around for a bit before deciding to hold services at Prairie Hill Elementary School in South Beloit for almost a decade. All the chairs, curtains and screens were stored in the school and it took some effort to set up and tear down at the location. However, the congregation had a warm and inviting host.
“They were always gracious, kind, helpful and accommodating,” Burow said.
Burow said in some ways not having a building suited the group fine for a time.
“You could just focus on reaching God’s people,” he said.
Over the years there were confirmation and Bible classes held in homes and restaurants as the patient congregation made do with what they had.
The church purchased a property in 2008, but was working on paying it off before embarking on a building project. The congregation wanted to be conservative with spending to ensure they would always be contributors to those around them.
However, when COVID-19 struck the school had new regulations on outsiders using the facility. During the summer, the congregation held outdoor services on its 16 acres, but it got cold and it had to take refuge at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Beloit. Although the church was a gracious host and more than welcoming and accommodating, being without a home pushed the Amazing Grace to move ahead with the building project.
With the land finally getting paid off in 2019 and enduring the feeling of being “homeless during COVID-19, those with the church decided it was finally time to construct a permanent home.
However, the congregation was still cautious, as it didn’t want to devote all of the funds to building so it could continue to offer ministries.
Last July, Burow contacted the Wisconsin Lutheran Synod leadership which reached out to other congregations in the Western Wisconsin District which together raised about $122,000.
“It was an amazing blessing to us, to see all these people who wanted to reach out and help us and donate from their resources so we could be in a more sound financial place, Even when people were still struggling financially during the pandemic, they were generous,” he said.
The building project for a 4,200-square-foot church is expected to take about three months with Amazing Grace opening in late summer in South Beloit. Currently, the church is meeting Saturday at 6 p.m. at Good Shepherd, but once the building is finished, it will resume Sunday services.
“It’s exciting, especially for members who have been here since day one. This has been a long-held goal for so many of them,” Burow said.
Burow said the site offers endless opportunities and could be used for sports camps, nature-based vacation Bible school, art camps and other programming for kids and families in and outside of the church.
“We pray and we hope our permanent location will help us not just grow in terms of membership numbers, but grow in what we are able to offer. We are looking forward to doing much more. We are able to do it thanks to the ‘long haulers’ who didn’t lose faith,” he said.
Amazing Grace has a total of 81 baptized members.