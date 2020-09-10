BELOIT—Townview fifth grader Olyvia Piranio is super proud to be walking with her mother, Stephanie Piranio, at the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 3 after reaching her goal of getting a Grand Champions Club yard sign for raising more than $1,000.
Olyvia, who had been walking since age 5, raised a total of $1,500 for the Alzheimer’s Association South Central Wisconsin Chapter in Madison by selling hand-crafted plates. After a story ran about her work making the plates using fabric and Mod Podge, the Mod Podge company provided her with paints, different types of Mod Podge, brushes and new materials, according to her mother Stephanie Piranio.
“We came over from camping and there was a huge box on our porch with her name on it so she was pretty excited about it,” her mother said.
The two walk in honor of the Masterson family. Mom Stephanie Piranio had attended high school and played softball with Amy Masterson, who later lost her mother, Mary Masterson, to Alzheimer’s disease.
Although Olyvia had so much success with her handcrafted plates, she plans to create something new to help raise funds next year.
This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere, done individually or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Beloit.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set for Saturday, Oct. 3.
Proceeds raised will help the Alzheimer’s Association continue to provide care and support to families while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.
Many components of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s are being replicated. On Walk day, an online opening ceremony beginning at 9:30 a.m., will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.
A small group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden in a “view only” format on Walk Day at Riverside Park, 1240 Riverside Drive in Beloit to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s. The garden will be on display from 10 a.m.—1 p.m.
To enhance the participant experience leading up to the event and on Walk day, new features are being added to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app. Participants can use the app and new “Walk Mainstage” to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual Walk path, manage their Facebook fundraisers, and access information and resources from the Association and Walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease. A new audio track is available to encourage participants along the way and to congratulate them upon completion of their Walk.
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease—the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia. In Wisconsin alone, there are more than 120,000 people living with the disease and 195,000 caregivers.
Participants can register, support another walker and get information online at www.alz.org/walk. For questions or assistance people can call 800-272-3900.