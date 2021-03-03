BELOIT - A Beloit man is being accused of pulling a knife on another man on Feb. 26 in the 1400 block of Fourth Street, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Darren A. Woods, 19, allegedly uttered profanities at a man sitting across the street from a restaurant on Fourth Street and then allegedly pulled a knife with a five inch blade on the man.
The victim told police he and Woods have a history of tension with each other based on a prior relationship with a woman, the complaint said.
Woods is charged with disorderly conduct - use of a dangerous weapon and felony bail jumping.