BELOIT—11 block party permits have been approved so far for National Night Out in Beloit.
The deadline to apply for a Beloit block party permits is on Friday, July 29. National Night Out in Beloit is scheduled for Aug. 3.
The number of block party permits issued for National Night Out have ranged from just one to two dozen in years past, said Sarah Lock, Director of Strategic Communications with the City of Beloit. She said she is expecting more permit applications will be coming in this year.
Block parties are hosted by various community members where they invite friends, family and neighbors.
National Night Out is a yearly community outreach event for the police, fire department and city to connect with the people of the community.
“The police department, fire department and city councilors will visit the block parties,” Lock noted.
Along with the block parties, Beloit, will be hosting one central event as well.
A National Night Out central event will be hosted by the City of Beloit at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Riverside Park.
The city recently announced that the police department will be providing free steering wheel locks to the first 100 residents who own a Kia or Hyundai vehicle manufactured in 2015 and after.
National Night Out takes place nationally on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Beloit shifted the date due to a change in police officer scheduling.
According to a department change, a few years ago, the department changed to 10 hour shifts with all officers working Wednesdays.
Changing the date allows officers to attend as many block parties as possible.
Other local municipalities will be offering one central event, instead of several block parties.
South Beloit will be hosting its National Night Out event on Aug 2. The event will last from 5-7:30 p.m. and will take place at the American Legion, 14879 Dorr Road.
Roscoe will host a National Night Out party on Main Street between Bridge and River streets from 6—8 p.m. on Aug. 2.
“The village will shut down Main Street to include a car show, a police tent and space for local organizations,” said Scott Sanders, Roscoe Village Administrator. “The fire department will have a station where people can use a hose to put out a fire.”
In Rockton, personnel from the fire and police departments attend block parties throughout the year in the village instead of focusing on just one date, noted Christina Stewart, Rockton Village Clerk.
Instead of hosting a National Night Out event, the Rockton police department and fire department will team up on Sept. 4 for “Blues & BBQ.” This event will be located at Settlers Park and will take place from noon-3p.m.
Milton will be collaborating with Edgerton for their National Night Out event.
Milton was invited by Edgerton to attend this event and will be sending some police personnel, according to Scott Marquardt, Milton Chief of Police.
Edgerton will be celebrating National Night Out from 5—8 p.m. at Racetrack Park, 1000 Stoughton Road in Edgerton.