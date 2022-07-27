nno2
Sadie Labonte, of Massachusetts, talks with Beloit Police Department Inspector Thomas Stigler about her summer vacation to Beloit visiting family at 2021’s National Night Out kickoff event at Riverside Park in Beloit.

 Austin Montgomery/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—11 block party permits have been approved so far for National Night Out in Beloit.

The deadline to apply for a Beloit block party permits is on Friday, July 29. National Night Out in Beloit is scheduled for Aug. 3.

