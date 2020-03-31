TOWN OF BELOIT—Once the fine-tuning is complete, Alliant Energy’s West Riverside Energy Center is expected to become fully operational within a matter of weeks after some delays and while pushing through challenges presented by the coronavirus.
“We’re starting to talk serious power now,” said Bob Newell, Senior Manager of Strategic Projects, adding the plant will operate at full power by mid-April.
Steam blow tests were completed March 7, and power production tests began Friday. The next steps include activating the steam turbine and calibrating the controls. The facility’s combustion turbines also will be activated soon.
During construction, the facility has been pushing out about 20 megawatts of electricity, Newell said. In the weeks to come, the facility will begin producing 50 megawatts, then churn up to 80, 100 and 250 megawatts as power levels gradually ramp up further.
Once fully operational, the facility will produce 730 megawatts of electricity—enough to power more than half a million homes or businesses along the state line.
“It’s a really exciting time. It takes a lot of work to get it to where it is,” West Riverside Energy Center Plant Manager Paul Gregor said, adding the new facility will help keep local residents’ energy bills as low as possible.
A solar energy field also is nearly ready to kick off at the site. Newell said during the first week of May, crews will start construction on solar panels that will produce 4 megawatts of electricity to help offset some power from the main plant.
The solar site is projected to be fully operational this fall.
Newell said the solar site project is moving among a litter sower than initially hoped due to the coronavirus, as transportation and production of building materials have been affected.
Newell said crews currently working inside West Riverside Energy Center are divided up into small groups and spread out across the giant facility, in compliance with widespread social distancing guidelines. Teams also are separated into groups of fewer than 10 during breaks.
Landscaping projects are also underway at the facility, including installation on security fences. A visitor’s pavilion is also planned for construction later this year, which will people to walk along a nearby bike trail and view the facility from a distance.
The public will be invited to an open house event sometime later this year, and Alliant officials plan to hold at least one more meeting with nearby residents to update them on the project. Obviously the health concerns related to the coronavirus/COVID-19 has delayed those plans.
“The operators are ready to get busy on it,” Newell said. “We want to be a good neighbor.”
