TOWN OF BELOIT—On June 14, six solar projects that will power thousands of Wisconsin homes were given the green light to start construction this summer.
Out of the six projects, two of the solar projects recently approved by the Wisconsin Public Service Commission include the Paddock location within the Town of Beloit and the Albany location in the Town of Decatur in Green County.
The Paddock Solar Project will be a 500-acre solar panel farm near Highway 213 and West County Road Q, in the Town of Beloit.
“Paddock will include 150,000 to 165,000 solar panels which will power up to 17,000 Wisconsin homes.” Erik Jensen, construction manager overseeing the Albany and Paddock Solar Projects. He said the Paddock Solar Project will be a 65-megawatt (MW) facility.
The Paddock Solar Project is expected to start construction in July and finish construction in July 2023.
Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company is working with Alliant Energy on both Paddock and Albany Solar Projects.
“We expect to bring 100 union construction jobs to the Town of Beloit and Decatur,” Jensen said. “Once the projects are operational, there will be a few new positions available, but there is usually not a staff on location every day.”
Town of Beloit officials raised some concerns regarding the solar project. The Board of Supervisors came to an agreement on Monday ensuring Alliant Energy pays for any damage done to the roads in the township and to pay additional permit fees.
“Alliant Energy is responsible for any construction traffic damage that might occur,” noted Tim Wellnitz, Town of Beloit Administrator.
Alliant Energy also has to pay the Town of Beloit $4,502 for the initial operations permit and $521 for additional building permits. These additional building permits include temporary structures such as field offices or construction trailers.
The Paddock location is the larger of the two projects.
“The Paddock location will be a $93 million project, paid for by Alliant Energy,” said Chris Caporale, Communications Partner with Alliant Energy. “While Albany will be a $78 million construction project.”
The Albany location will be very similar to the North Rock Solar Project. The North Rock Solar Project is under construction now and will be operational later this year. The North Rock Solar Project is located in the Town of Fulton.
The Albany location and the North Rock Solar Project will have 120,000 solar panels each and are 50 MW facilities. These facilities can power up to 13,000 homes each.
The Albany Solar Project is expected to begin construction in August and be completed by August 2023.
“About a year ago we applied with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin and on June 14 we were given the green light to start construction on six projects,” Caporale noted.
Alongside Paddock and Albany Solar Project’s four other projects were given the green light in Wisconsin, on June 14:
- Beaver Dam Solar in Dodge County
- Cassville Solar in Grant County
- Springfield Solar in Dodge County
- Wautoma Solar in Waushara County.
The total project includes 12 locations that will either begin construction soon, are currently under construction or are awaiting the green light.
The project plans to bring 1,089 megawatts (MW) of solar generation to Wisconsin by the end of 2023. This is part of Alliant Energy’s long term goal of achieving net-zero CO2 emissions from the electricity they generate by 2050.