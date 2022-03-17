Kenny Hansmire, National Child Identification Program CEO, assisting a child with the creation of an ID kit on Wednesday. Alliant Energy is working with other agencies to expand the child ID kit program in Wisconsin.
BELOIT—Alliant Energy is partnering with various groups and agencies to provide ID Kits for minors to give families a sense of safety.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles were among the officials who turned out for the kick-off event for the program on Wednesday.
The child ID Kits include the fingerprints and DNA samples of children, a photo of the child, and personal information. This kit is used to help identify children who have been reported missing. The information can be used by proper authorities in any effort to try to locate missing children.
Kenny Hansmire, National Child Identification Program CEO, explained why this program is so important.
“There are an estimated 80,000 missing children cases every year,” Hansmiere explained.
Alliant hopes to be able to distribute 975,000 child ID kits thanks to its donation.
Thanks to a contribution from Alliant Energy, Wisconsin is now the third state to offer the kits for free to all K-12 students, the company said. Previously, the kits were only available for free to students between kindergarten and second grade.
Kaul has worked closely with Hansmire to expand the ID program in Wisconsin. His office has been focusing on programs like the Child ID programs and Amber Alerts to do everything they can to find missing children. Recently Kaul created the Silver Alert system which sends a message to people’s phones and other devices when a senior citizen has gone missing.
Shawn Reents, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers representative, spoke about his organization’s commitment with the National Child Identification Program. Reents described how important local communities are to him and how this can go a long way to help keep our children safe.
Chief Andre Sayles explained the Beloit Police Department can easily use these kits to help identify missing children.
At the end of the event Wednesday, two families with their children create ID kits with the assistance of Hansmire.
With Alliant’s partnership with the National Child Identification Program, the program hopes to expand the Child ID program and reach out to more families.
The National Child Identification Program began in 1997. For more information about the program, visit the website at https://childidprogram.com.