TOWN OF FULTON—Alliant Energy’s North Rock Solar Project is progressing as the first solar panel was installs on April 25. When complete, the project will have 120,000 solar panels, according to Erik Jensen, construction manager overseeing the North Rock Solar Project.
Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company is working with Alliant Energy on this construction project.
“On busy days we had anywhere from 100 to 150 construction workers on site,” Jensen said.
Alliant is working with multiple local unions for this project. This includes Carpenters from Local 314 based in Madison, Laborers from Local 464 based in Madison, Operating Engineers from Local 139 based in Pewaukee and IBEW Electricians from Local 890 based in Janesville.
“The only major obstacle on the project was receiving equipment and supplies. With the way the world is right now, that can be difficult,” Jensen said. “We were still able to overcome it and stayed on schedule.”
Construction began in August of 2021 on the $62 million project, and is projected to be operational by the end of this year.
“Construction should be finished in mid-September and the facility itself should be running at the end of the year,” Jensen said. “We are about 75% done with the project at this point.”
“This is one of three solar project sites, with nine more that will break ground at a later date,” Jesnen said.
These 12 sites are all located in Wisconsin, with a few others located in Iowa.
Another site is expected to break ground in the Town of Beloit later this year. This site called Paddock Solar Project is expected to be a 65-megawatt (MW) solar project.
Alliant Energy projects that it will be able to power thousands of homes thanks to the solar project.
While in contrast the North Rock Solar Project will be a 50-megawatt facility with 120,000 solar panels.
The total 12 sites In Wisconsin are in various counties including Jefferson, Dodge and Grant County.
In Iowa there are six total solar projects run by Alliant Energy. Half of them are operational right now and the other three are in stages of construction or planning.
“The North Rock Solar Project is just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to achieving our mission,” Jensen said. “Our goal is to have zero CO2 emissions by 2050, and zero coal use by 2040.”
The North Rock Solar Project’s potential power generated could power 13,000 homes, according to Alliant Energy.
“Alliant Energy continues to innovate and find ways to provide for our communities in an ecofriendly way,” Jensen said.
The solar panels that will be installed are built to last, he said.
“The solar panels are designed to resist strong winds and can rotate to remove heavy snow on their own,” Jensen noted. “They are produced by Trina and are 540 watt panels.”