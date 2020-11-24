BELOIT—Three Beloit area organizations are among those that have received grant funds from the Alliant Energy Foundation this holiday season.
Asset Builders of America received $1,500, CASA of Rock County got $2,500, and Family Promise of Greater Beloit was awarded $2,850.
“The services and programs our nonprofit partners provide are needed now more than ever,” said Julie Bauer, Executive Director of the Alliant Energy Foundation, in a statement. “We are proud to support these organizations through our grants program. The entire community benefits when we work together and find creative opportunities that help make life better for others.”
More than $50,000 was awarded to organizations in the southern and central Wisconsin region.
A total of 139 organizations in the U.S. received more than $345,000 collectively during the fall grant cycle. In 2020 overall, the foundation has awarded $895,000 to 376 organizations in all.
Additionally, this year the Alliant Energy Foundation’s Drive Out Hunger event raised $385,000 for seven food banks to purchase 1.15 million meals for families in need.
Alliant Energy Senior Communications Partner Scott Reigstad said Asset Builders of America promotes student learning inside and outside of classrooms through various events and competitions each year., which the grant funds will help support.
CASA of Rock County received its grant funding to help recruit volunteers and train advocates to assist local children either in the foster care process or in abusive or troubled family scenarios. Particularly during the pandemic, finding qualified recruits is very important, Reigstad said.
Family Promise of Greater Beloit got a grant to support its clients and volunteers by purchasing a cargo trailer to store and transport beds and essentials between host facilities. Reigstad said the grant funds will also assist with adding safety features to the trailer and make loading equipment inside it easier.