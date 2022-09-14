ALLENS GROVE- Kirby and Tonya Bivans first started growing lavender on their farm in Allens Grove to address their mosquito problem. They weren’t thinking about starting a business.
The couple would walk their young daughter to the bus stop in a cloud of mosquitoes and wanted to try and change that.
“We started reading up on some types of plants and things we can plant around to help mitigate that a little bit,” Kirby Bivans said. “Lavender was something we both liked anyway. We started off with just a few plants and did not really know what we were dealing with. A couple years later that four turned into 4,000.”
The couple decided to buy more land near their property to expand and grow more lavender. The Bivans did not envision themselves becoming farmers or anything, it just naturally evolved into a lavender-based business they now call Old School Farmstead Lavender Field & Emporium. The “Old School Farmstead” is named after their house which used to be an old school.
The Bivans quickly realized that growing lavender isn’t a simple process. During their first harvest they ended up getting 4,000 plants from their first harvest, which they didn’t expect at all. Most of the lavender was from bare root plants.
“Those bare root plants were already one year old before we got them and they were in winter dormancy—extremely labor intensive to plant those and not a very high success rate in large quantities which we learned right away, so we probably won’t be doing that again,” Bivans said.
Last year’s Corn Fest in Darien was the first pop-up market the couple went to with some of their products, which include dried and fresh bundles of lavender, and their homemade lavender syrup. This past year has been a busy season for Old School Homestead, as they’ve participated in many nearby markets including Oktoberfest, Janesville Farmers Market, and other local markets.
This past summer the couple went to three to four markets a week.
“We developed a following of some customers that transferred over into the summer market and what not,” Bivans said. “We see a lot of them on a regular basis and they have their favorite things.”
Old School Homestead has about nine different varieties of lavender. Some are better for bundles than others, Bivans explained. All lavender types have different tastes and smells as well.
Bivans explains that the English lavender they use has a sweeter smell and has more medicinal properties in the plant than other types of lavender. The couple’s favorite lavender plant for long stem dried bundles is a variety called phenomenal. There’s also Essence Purple and Buena Vista lavender that the Bivans use to make their syrups.
On their farm, the couple have rows about 300 feet long of lavender and have about 100 plants in each row.
“Once you dry them, you can get the buds off the stems and clean them up and then you can cook with them,” he said. “Some people will chop them up real fine when they’re fresh. We don’t personally do that, but it’s not unheard of.”
The Bivans hope to expand their farm to a full 10 acres in the near future. They are part of the United States Lavender Growers Association and talk with people in that community for advice on expanding their crop.
Old School Farmstead currently has a wide variety of products on their website including candles, simple syrup, dried and fresh bundles, soaps, sugar scrubs, toilet spray and more.
“The simple syrup is by far the best followed by the linen mist and the foaming hand soap,” he said. “We have a variety of soaps so maybe those combined or something, but candles are picking up steam too.”
The couple recently won second place at the Wisconsin State Fair for their simple syrup in the “Mix It Up” category. They hope to expand more and add a small store on their property where they can sell their products. Tonya adds she wants it to look like an “old-time general store.”
All their products are available online at their site, oldschoolfarmstead.com.