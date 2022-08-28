BELOIT—“He’s about business, but he’s funny too.”
That’s what 13-year-old Xavier Weston said about The Shockers Coach Swahili Allen.
Allen is known for bringing his sense of humor, sincerity and commitment to the Beloit City Wide Softball program since its inception five years ago and is August’s Volunteer of the Month.
From 2018 to 2019, his team called The Shockers were the undefeated champions thanks to his leadership. His team members have vastly improved their skills and some of them are continue to grow in new ways. For example, two 14-year-olds who aged out have come back to coach after their time with Allen.
“He likes what he does and he’s good at it,” co-leader Brian Elliott said. “He does a great job with the kids. All of his players love him and others love the time he invests. He’s always eager to help.”
Thalay Hardnett, 13, said he didn’t want to play softball and could barely hit the ball when he started. Today he said he likes “everything” about softball including his coach.
“He helped me learn to swing the bat,” Hardnett said.
Allen, 42, grew up in Beloit immersed in baseball and sports, but at age 17 he got into some trouble. He served several years in prison after he got involved in selling drugs.
His prison time, he said, saved his life. He started cutting hair which led to his future career as a barber. He also decided to never get in trouble again. Being in prison, he said, hurt his family the most ad he doesn’t want other young people to have to go through the same experience.
After he got out of prison he went on to attend First Class Cosmetology School where he graduated in 2012 and was hired as a barber instructor. Today, he is a barber at Clippers & Curls, where he sometimes gives free haircuts for back to school events.
When Beloit City Wide Softball was starting up, Allen wanted to be involved.
The league is free and geared for youths between the ages of 7 and 13. The league’s goal is for girls to go on and play softball and boys, baseball. The program stresses sportsmanship, respect and teamwork. It’s free to participants and was designed to help families who may struggle with the many fees associated with children’s sports and activities.
Volunteers help out twice a week or more for coaching, skills camp and games. On Saturdays, some of the volunteers serve up meals for kids to eat at the game and take home if they need an extra meal.
In the first year of Beloit City Wide Youth Softball, there were 96 participants; the second year, 120; and the third year, 160. By the fourth year the number was up to 290. In 2020 those at the program were anticipating 350 kids, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the games were called off for the summer. The team is returning this year with room for 175 kids. If there were no COVID-size restrictions, Allen estimates there would be 500 kids on the field this summer.
Volunteer Scottie Davidson said Allen is sincere, has matured after his past and teaches kids to be better.
“I commend him,” Elliott said. “He’s paid his debt to society and given back to the community.”
Allen said he knows some kids might have challenges in their lives and he tries to get them to have fun.
“I’ll hit them with some wisecracks and jokes to get their energy up,” he said. “When they are having fun they are at their best.”
He works on teaching them to have fun and respect and courtesy toward others, skills to last them a lifetime.
“I make them feel like family. I’m like a big brother, I want to know what’s on your mind,” Allen said.
Allen said he will get in the dirt to help the kids learn skills and build confidence.
“I love seeing the smile on their faces,” he said. “They are more of a blessing to me an I am to them.”
Allen is married to wife Angela and has two sons—Tristen Waden, a 25-year-old correctional officer and firefighter in Wausau, Wisconsin and 15-year old Jayven Allen who used to be in the softball program with him. His wife Angela often joins in on the field helping the girls with skill building.