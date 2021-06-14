BELOIT—The last of three suspects in the June 7 shooting death of a Beloit man turned himself into the Rock County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.
The Beloit Police Department announced on Monday that Journee R. Weathers Jr., 19, turned himself in at the Rock County jail.
On June 7, Drevian T. Allen, 25, of Beloit, was shot and killed at point-blank range in the 1700 block of Porter Avenue following an alleged disagreement over the sale of a used car.
Weathers was identified by witnesses as the alleged shooter, according to Rock County Circuit Court records. He faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide. Two other suspects, Elontae M. Phiffer, 18, and Damon E. Allen, 19, both of Beloit, are charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime.
“I am pleased the suspects in this case turned themselves in and appreciate all of the efforts to facilitate this safe resolution,” said Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles. “Thank you to all of the members of the public who have provided information and tips to our investigators. Your assistance is very much appreciated. The collaboration with the community has allowed us to reduce crime, fear and disorder in the City of Beloit.”
Phiffer and Allen turned themselves into Rock County authorities June 11.
Police investigations indicated that Drevian Allen previously had been fighting with Phiffer regarding a grey Pontiac Grand Prix that the victim had purchased from Phiffer, and Phiffer wanted the victim to pay for the vehicle, the criminal complaint states.
Drevian Allen had contacted Phiffer about problems with the vehicle that were pointed out by a mechanic.
A witness told police that Phiffer and the victim were arguing over the vehicle and the victim said he was not going to pay for the Grand Prix, the complaint said, with a mechanic telling police that it should have been “towed and junked.”
Phiffer told the victim that he had something for the victim and then got in his car and left. Phiffer then came back approximately 15 minutes later with Journee Weathers and Damon Allen.
Weathers and Allen got out of the vehicle. Phiffer pulling a black handgun from his shorts, which he then gave to Weathers, the complaint states.
Phiffer then attempted to fight Drevian Allen, with Allen’s mother standing between the men.
A fight ensued, with Phiffer pushing Drevian Allen’s mother away while also punching him, the complaint said. Following the punch, Weathers allegedly pulled the handgun and fired two shots, both striking Drevian Allen at point-blank range.
The three defendants then all fled the scene northbound on Porter Avenue.
The events that unfolded in front of the home on Porter Avenue were captured on video surveillance from a nearby home.
The homicide marks the second in 2021 for Beloit and eight non-fatal shootings have also been reported in the city.
The police department will hold two listening sessions next week aimed at reducing violent crime citywide. The events will take place from 6—7:30 p.m. June 22 at Vernon Park and at the same time on June 23 at Summit Park. Hot dogs, chips and water will be provided.
“The Beloit Police Department will continue to work towards solving crimes with the assistance of our community partners,” said Sayles. “It is a very important relationship to have when we work together to make Beloit safe and unified against violent crime.”