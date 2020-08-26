ROSCOE — The future for All World Machinery Supply is bright, as the company nears completion on what is expected to become the largest commercially-owned solar energy farm in Stateline Area.
All World partnered with Rockford-based Iconic Energy to build a six-acre solar farm which includes 5,600 solar panels that will meet the company’s energy needs and be fully self-sustaining. Excess power generated by the solar panels will be sold back to Rock Energy Cooperative.
“Renewable energy is in our DNA,” said Tony Troxell, director of finance at All World and project liaison. “Our company and employees have a real passion to reduce our carbon footprint and be part of sustainable solutions. We are proud to be investing in the local community and look forward to more investments into the future.”
Troxell said the project will position All World to accommodate future energy needs as it looks to grow its presence in the Roscoe area going forward.
Iconic Energy President Teague Dickey said the project will generate enough solar power to remove the equivalent of 300 to 400 homes from the power grid, in turn shrinking the carbon footprint of the greater northern Illinois area.
Iconic Energy has led installation and oversight of over 700 solar energy projects since 2016.
“This is something that will benefit the entire region,” Dickey said. “We’re focused on finding sustainable solutions for energy needs that will ultimately lower the bottom line for consumers in the Stateline Area and beyond.”
As part of the project, Iconic Energy will install an educational component as part of a dedication area showcasing the benefits of solar energy.
Roscoe Village Administrator Scott Sanders said the project was important for Roscoe.
“It’s a great demonstration to a commitment to renewable energy,” Sanders said.
Construction is expected to be operational by the fall. The project was made possible through state and federal renewable energy tax credits.