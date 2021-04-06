BELOIT — It was a clean sweep for all three Beloit City Council incumbents seeking reelection on Tuesday, according to unofficial election results.
Councilor Nancy Forbeck received the most votes (1,565, 24.14%) followed by Council Vice President Clinton Anderson (1,525 votes, 23.52%) and Councilor Sherry Blakeley (1,385, 21.36%).
Challengers Dayetoven Raleigh (1,128 votes, 17.4%) and John Petersen (860 votes, 13.27%) fell short of besting the incumbents, all of whom were first elected in April of 2017.
All three incumbents said the council needed to focus on bringing the city through the pandemic while also maintaining steady growth citywide.
Forbeck, 75, said Tuesday’s win showed voters wanted the council to stay intact and continue to work forward pursuing things like economic development and improving the quality of life for all Beloit residents.
“We want to take the reigns when good things are happening and we have to make sure we are capitalizing on those positive outcomes,” Forbeck said. “It’s delightful. I am really happy about winning reelection and we are on a roll in Beloit. I am saying that from a viewpoint of having been involved with Visit Beloit and the Chamber in the 80s and 90s when not much was happening here.”
All incumbents winning on Tuesday night reaffirmed the council’s past actions, Anderson, 27, said.
“It was a hard-fought race for everyone involved,” Anderson said. “I am glad voters came out and let their voices be heard. I think this shows that voters support us. We stay away from drama and controversy and we continue to do what’s necessary for the people of Beloit.”
Blakeley, 67, said she was excited to see the momentum behind the current council.
“I love the work we’ve done and we have a lot more to do,” Blakeley said. “I want the city to maintain its high bond rating and I want us to do more towards promoting and supporting the city’s diversity, but most of all, we need to focus on getting through the pandemic. I am really hopeful that restrictions will be eased and we will get back to normal living.”