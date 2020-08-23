BELOIT—Community members turned out at Telfer Park on Saturday for the #ride4pride event driving vehicles decked out with rainbow pride flags and colorful paintings in a show of support for the LGBT community.
Although hosting larger gatherings is on hold for now, Yellow Brick Road board member Meg Trimm said it was a fun way to break out of a shell and try a new and different type of socially distanced event—especially to remind people at home that they are missed and that they matter.
“We were trying to think of a safe way that we could still get together and celebrate LGBT pride,” Trimm said. “We try to create safe spaces for folks. If you’re in the Rock County community and that’s what you’re looking for, that’s why we’re here. It’s all about positivity.”
Participants were part of a contest for best decorations. To vote on vehicles from the event, visit Yellow Brick Road’s Facebook page. The vehicles with the most likes on Aug. 29 will win prizes such as rainbow flags or mini pride flags.
Donna Trimm, Meg’s mother-in-law, said their family painted rainbow pride flag patterns onto two of their vehicles in anticipation for the event.
Coming out to the #ride4pride event on Saturday was important, Donna Trimm said, because it was another way to help raise awareness about the LGBT community while emphasizing a need to treat fellow people with love and respect.
Angie McBride showed up alongside family members for the parade. She said it was important to show support and have fun doing it.
Just before the parade began at Telfer Park on Saturday, McBride blew a cloud of colorful bubbles out of her car window.
Lori Taylor and her daughter, Sophie, showed up in an SUV with rainbow paintings and balloons. They spent most of Friday decorating the car as a fun activity leading up to the parade.
Sophie Taylor said she felt happy and proud to come show support for the LGBT community alongside her mother.
Seth Loncar brought his dog, Coconut, to the parade. Coconut had a rainbow scarf with “I love my two dads” written on the back.
Loncar said growing up in Beloit in the 1990s, he didn’t feel accepted in the community. But after living in Las Vegas for several years and recently returning to his hometown, he said it felt like a more accepting and welcoming place.
“It’s been very refreshing—it’s nice to feel accepted,” Loncar said. “It’s just refreshing that people are celebrating in my hometown.”