BELOIT—Everyone’s invited to see the star-studded cast of Aldrich Intermediate School Theatre when it presents “Frozen Jr.” on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 p.m.
The cost is $5 at the door and will be a wonderful evening of talent on display, according to Theater Director Lori Gustafson and Music Director Lisa Reshkus and the cast.
“It’s welcoming and heartwarming for the family. It’s just a really good story,” said Sofia Romero, who will play Anna.
This performance will mark the first time a student with special needs, Zane Marzorati, will be part of the production. Marzorati is in the ensemble and acting as a townsperson with a solo line. Having Zane in the performance, Gustafson said, has taught the cast kindness and to accept differences and has been an overall amazing experience.
“Our cast has had a blast including Zane in our choreography and singing. His singing and smiling will steal the show,” Gustafson said.
Marzorati, who said “Frozen” is one of his favorite movies, loves to sing and likes that he can be in his first play.
“It’s awesome,” Marzorati added.
“He’ll say, ‘Mom we have to practice our song,’” added his mom, Heather Bell.
Bell said she was impressed with the production.
“I think the teachers have done a lot with the time given and with available resources and given a lot of their own personal time,” Bell said.
Romero will return for her fifth year playing the role of Anna, and seventh-grader Anahi Arroyo will be Elsa and will sing the production’s hit “Let it Go.”
Gustafson called Romero a “superstar,” who is humble and sets an example for the others.
Romero said everyone’s looking forward to the way Anahi Arroyo’s voice will carry the “Let it Go” song, the evening’s biggest musical number.
Arroyo said she’s been practicing the song every day along with her lines.
With it being such a well-known show, Romero said it’s a bit more pressure but a great opportunity. Prior to the show starting Thursday, they will be performing at Converse Elementary School. Arroyo said she loves theater as it’s become a family.
