LAPRAIRIE TOWNSHIP — A 49-year-old woman has died following a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon in LaPrairie Township, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, with law enforcement saying alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.
Authorities responded at around 4:02 p.m. to a crash in the 5400 block of South County Highway J. An investigation revealed a GMC Acadia was southbound before heading into a ditch hit a mailbox, drove through a portion of a corn field, through a yard, across a driveway, and struck a tree at 5432 South County Highway J.
The driver was transported to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center where she was pronounced dead.
More details are expected to be released by the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office in the future regarding the woman's identity.