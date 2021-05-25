ROCKTON - A 20-year-old Alabama man is charged with armed robbery of a BP gas station in Rockton, according to the Rockton Police Department.
Trevarious Lee, 20, of Phenix City, was arrested by by Columbus, Georgia officers and is being held in the Muscogee County Jail, the department said.
The armed robbery occurred on July 5, 2020 when a gas station employee said she was robbed at gunpoint and money was stolen from the cash register.
Officers from Rockton Police Department, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies and K9, Illinois State Police, Roscoe Police Department and South Beloit Police Department responded to search the area for the suspect who managed to avoid capture.
Lee was later identified as a person of interest in the case. He is charged with armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated robbery and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.