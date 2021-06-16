ROCKTON — The evacuation order and mask recommendation for those within close proximity to the Chemtool plant remains in place as of Wednesday morning, according to Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson.
Wilson said at a 9 a.m. press conference that air quality data were still being reviewed by state officials, with an update expected to come around noon.
Officials said Old Settlers Days, which is set to kickoff tomorrow, remains planned as scheduled, but Wilson cautioned that conditions needed to "improve dramatically."
Residents with fire debris on their property can call 877-552-8942 to arrange proper removal by contracted firm Clean Harbors.
Fire suppression at the plant continue, with Wilson noting that no runoff had been detected to the nearby Rock River.