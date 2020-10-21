BELOIT—The City of Beloit and Town of Beloit will split the salary for fire chief Dan Pease following both the city and township approving a resolution on Monday that made Pease a dual chief for both fire departments.
Pease, who was hired in May as Beloit chief, currently makes $135,000 annually with the city. As part of the agreement with the township, the town will pay 25% of the salary annually moving forward, according to the resolution approved by both municipalities. That figure represents a $33,750 payment from the town to the city for the chief’s salary.
The agreement also states that the town must recognize when Pease takes leave for vacation, sick time and holidays, with the city on the hook for providing all benefits.
In the event of any dispute, claim, question, or disagreement, both municipalities are required to negotiate in good faith for a period of 30 days after which either the city or town could terminate the agreement.