JANESVILLE—Stephanie Aegerter is the third Rock County Board of Supervisors member to declare she will not seek re-election to the board.
Aegerter filed her notice of noncandidacy this week, according to a news release from the Rock County Clerk’s office. Aegerter is the incumbent in the newly adopted County Board District 19, which includes City of Janesville Wards 5 and 6.
Two other Janesville area Rock County Board members have filed noncandidacy papers this month—Bob Yeomans of District 20, which includes Town of Janesville Ward 6 and City of Janesville Wards 1 and 2; and Wes Davis of District 22, which includes Town of Harmony Wards 1 and 2 and City of Janesville Wards 19 and 20.
The deadline for incumbents to file a Notice of Noncandidacy is 5 p.m. on Dec. 24.
Candidates interested in running for County Board Supervisor have until Jan. 4 at 5 p.m. to turn in paperwork and signatures for ballot placement. County Supervisor candidates are required to submit a minimum of 50 signatures and a maximum of 100 signatures. The Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson can be contacted at 608-757-5660 for more information about running for County Board Supervisor.
All 29 County Board Supervisory Seats are up for election on the 2022 Spring Election ballot. The Spring Election will be held on April 5, 2022. If a primary is needed, the primary will be held on Feb. 15, 2022.