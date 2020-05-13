ROCKTON -- Advia Credit Union will close its Rockton branch office, effective June 27.
The branch is located at 769 N. Blackhawk Blvd.
An Advia Credit Union notice said the company is not experiencing financial difficulties, and the decision to close the Rockton branch was based on "a branch utilization study performed in late 2019."
After the closing, Advia will continue "for some time" its ATM located outside the Rockton branch.
Advia Credit Union's other Stateline Area locations are in Beloit, at 746 4th St. and 1982 Cranston Road.
