“Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” might very well have served as the mantra for Tim Sveum, second son of worldwide travelers Jerry and Connie Sveum.
Tim Sveum recalls as a family from Beloit “we’ve done so many cool things.” It was difficult for him to pinpoint a favorite, but he did indicate that a trip to Machu Picchu, Peru was very special. Here they were able to see the unique environment of the rain forest, the Amazon, and stayed in a back-country lodge.
Originally following his dad and older brother pursuing pre-pharmacy education at UW-Madison, Tim Sveum was involved in an Alpine Ski Racing Team when he met a student majoring in forest ecology. The more he learned about the study tract, and learned his course credits would transfer, he never looked back.
But the occupational track that he has followed has provided numerous adventures for him. Graduating in 1999 from UW-Madison with a Bachelor’s degree in forest ecology, he began his career as a forestry technician in Pecos, New Mexico. He returned to school to become an EMT (emergency medical technician) moving to Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming as a Park Ranger in 2000.
Over the next decade, his work assignments entailed attending the Law Enforcement Academy (becoming certified as a Federal Law Enforcement Officer for the National Park Service) and he served as a Law Enforcement Ranger seasonally at Grand Teton National Park, Glen Canyon Recreational Area/Lake Powell, Big Cypress Reserve in Florida, Bryce Canyon National Park and Zion National Park. He moved up the ranks to become a Chief Ranger.
During the winters he would spend time working over the years at Vail Resort as a Raft Guide, Brecknridge Ski Resort on Mountain Bike Patrol, setting up downhill races, and serving on the Keystone Ski Patrol.
By 2010, his training also included Park Service Structure Fire School, and Paramedic Training. This meant he might be involved dealing with multiple small land fires, boats that might catch on fire, or buildings that would catch fire along the shoreline.
It was while stationed at Bryce Canyon in 2006, that he first meet his future wife, Melissa, who was working as a wildland firefighter as a seasonal worker.
“Melissa grew up in Chicago, an hour and a half away from Beloit, but we both had to move to Bryce Canyon to meet,” he said.
Melissa did move away, and it took seven years for them to reconnect.
At Bryce Canyon, Tim Sveum received special training for Search and Rescue skills. As a Law Enforcement Ranger, he most enjoyed interacting, talking with the public, and is pleased that he was actually able to save lives thanks to his extensive training.
He recalls a situation where a woman had fallen from a cliff, landing on another cliff, and was injured. Tim Sveum was lowered to the woman’s location hanging onto a high angle rope, with a litter basket stretcher attached. After administering immediate first aid, he secured the woman to the stretcher to be lifted away to safety.
More recently, while stationed in the Outer Banks, North Carolina, he found himself driving along the beach when he encountered a man sitting alone. He asked what the man was “up to”, and he replied that he was trying to build up the courage to commit suicide by drowning. After some conversation, he was able to secure psychological holding for the gentleman, and got him to a hospital for care.
As a Park Ranger, his interest to fly was fueled. He credit’s Brad Ewald, father of his school classmate, David, who took the boys along on trips to the EAA Fly-in at Oshkosh, for nurturing his interest in general aviation. But when, on his first day on the job at Bryce Canyon, the park pilot took Tim Sveum up for an aerial view of the park in the park plane, he was hooked. Asking his pilot how he would go about getting his pilot’s license, the pilot shared that he “happened” to be an instructor, and that his inflight training could begin right then.
Fast forward through flight school in Denver, Tim Sveum eventually purchased his own four-seater Cessna 182 in 2008. Job moves took him from Bryce Canyon to Zion National Park to Glen Canyon, where his plane became essential to travel.
“I think I may be the only person in the lower 48 states who used a plane as my main mode of transportation,” he said.
He was one and a half hours away from the nearest grocery store and three hours from Walmart.
“By plane, I could get to groceries in 30 minutes,” he said.
He also notes that he has visited three of the four corners of the United States with his plane.
He has been very generous with his plane and flying skills. When living in Utah, he would fly to Las Vegas to meet friends. He flew a friend’s entire wedding party over the park at Bryce Canyon as a wedding gift. When he and Melissa were married in the Outer Banks, he flew members of his wedding party over the Outer Banks, giving them a sight-seeing tour.
2014 found Tim moving from parks “out west” to the Outer Banks of North Carolina where he became Chief Law Enforcement Ranger to George Washington’s birthplace in Virginia, and the Thomas Stone Historical Site.
His accumulation of training led him to become a member of the park service SETT (Special Events Tactical Team), which has included more adventures. Assignments with SETT have included assisting with the U.S.—Mexico Border Patrol, working with the secret service guarding Laura Bush when she was visiting Death Valley for the 100 year bloom, and escorting Sheryl Crow to the stage under the arch in St. Louis when President Obama was speaking.
“It took 20 to 30 of us park rangers encircling her to get her safely to the stage through the crowd,” he said. “It was both exciting and chaotic.”
Most recently, he was on assignment in Washington, D.C. for President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January.
“This was an assignment I volunteered for,” he said. “We were primarily involved in closing roads to the Capitol, and made a few arrests.”
Tim Sveum has moved to Charleston, South Carolina, where he will serve as Chief Ranger over the Law Enforcement program rangers at Fort Sumter, Fort Moultrie and Charles Pinckney National Historic Site, where all three parks welcome more than a million visitors every year.
But perhaps his most exciting adventure begins, as he and wife, Melissa, are embracing the arrival of their first baby, Bryce Boaz, born on March 12, weighing in at 3 pounds, 1 ounce. According to Grandma Connie, baby Bryce was released from the NICU on May 13, weighing in at 6 pounds 2 ounces. Update from proud papa Tim says Bryce is now 14 pounds, and “almost” sleeping through the night. One can only imagine the places baby Bryce will go.