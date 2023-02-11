The League of Women Voters of Janesville hosted a Zoom meeting on Feb. 11 where members and the public logged on to hear guest speaker Judge Ashley Morse speak about race and trauma.

This event started as a celebration of suffragette Susan B. Anthony’s birthday by a group in Janesville, but when the League took over eight years ago, they started this event as an alternative. The event was given a new name three years ago to expand its reach and now operates as the Advancing Democracy Annual Celebration.

