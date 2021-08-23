The Winnebago County (Illinois) Health Department (WCHD) is rolling out additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised individuals based on the CDC’s recent recommendation to improve their response to their initial vaccine series.
WCHD will begin providing the third dose to those with moderately to severely compromised immune systems starting at least 28 days after a second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave full approval on Monday the the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The White House hopes the approval will instill confidence in the vaccine and more people will seek out its protection from COVID-19.
Those who received their first series with WCHD and indicated that they were immunocompromised when they registered will receive an email from WCHD to schedule their additional dose, and those who received their first series with WCHD and have since become immunocompromised should edit the medical history portion of their registration. Immunocompromised individuals who did not receive their first vaccine series should register with the health department.
The additional dose is specifically for those who are immunocompromised and have received both doses of Pfizer or Moderna. Currently, there is no additional dose for those who are immunocompromised and received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The additional dose is not a booster shot.
The COVID-19 booster shot which guards against waning protection from the vaccine over time will be available beginning in the fall, pending authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommendation by CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). If authorized, individuals will be eligible starting 8 months after they received their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.
For WCHD’s mobile clinic schedule, visit http://www.wchd.org/covid-19/vaccine or https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/vaccines/vaccination-locations.html.
There were 6,696,960 in Illinois who received both doses of the vaccine or 52.3% of the population.
As of Monday Winnebago County reported 163.5 cases per 100,000, a rate which is decreasing. The positivity rate was 6.9%. There is 43.2% of the county that is fully vaccinated and the predominant variant is the Delta strain of the virus.
On Aug. 20, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 24,682 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 126 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, Aug. 13.
Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Monday that six million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state of Wisconsin. Over half of all Wisconsinites have already completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.
Earlier this month, over 600 people got their COVID-19 vaccine at the Wisconsin State Fair, and in the process, received a voucher for a free cream puff. Wisconsin also recently announced its $100 COVID-19 Vaccine Reward Program, which offers a $100 Visa gift card to anyone who receives their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine between Aug. 20 and Sept. 6.
Beloit had 64 new cases of COVID-19 reported from Aug. 16-23; Janesville, 95; Clinton, 3; Edgerton, 16; Evansville, 16; Milton, 6; and the rest of Rock County, 7.
On Monday Rock County reported 33 new COVID-19 cases and no death. To date, a total of 17,292 cases and 188 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began in the spring.
There were 16,663 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and 441 active cases. There were 17 people hospitalized in the county as of Aug. 19, a number which has been increasing since July 8 when it dropped to 0.
In Rock County, 59.7% of eligible people received both doses of the vaccine.
As of Monday, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 1,290. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 7, and the seven day average state positivity rate was 7.1%.