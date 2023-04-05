Brooke McKearn, prevention specialist for Vivent Health, is seen with the Naloxy Award which was presented to her by Prevention Services Director Kristen Grimes. McKearn was recognized for having the best Narcan training submission in Vivent Health.
Brooke McKearn, prevention specialist for Vivent Health, is seen with the Naloxy Award which was presented to her by Prevention Services Director Kristen Grimes. McKearn was recognized for having the best Narcan training submission in Vivent Health.
BELOIT — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved over-the-counter sales of Narcan, which will make the overdose reversing treatment more available to friends and family of those with addictions.
However, local addiction recovery advocates say they still want to continue efforts to make Narcan more available locally to reverse a trend of overdoses in the area.
Two overdose deaths linked to fentanyl have occurred in Beloit recently, and three non-fatal overdoses have been recorded in the city so far this year.
Brooke McKearn, prevention specialist at Vivent Health, said Narcan is the only way to reverse fentanyl poisoning. Vivent Health not only distributes Narcan, but it trains people in how to use it, and it provides fentanyl test strips, which can detect fentanyl in pills, powders and other substances. She said Vivent Health has trained about 1,000 people on how to use Narcan in the last year.
“There are so many ways for people to be exposed to fentanyl,” McKearn said. “It can be in marijuana or people can get it through vaping.”
She said there have been local cases where young people order fake pills using a cell phone app. One youth thought he was ordering a generic percocet and what he got was a pill laced with a lethal dose of fentanyl. McKearn said parents and family should be aware of what access young people have to these fake pills and the dangers they can present.
“Fentanyl is a weapon of mass destruction,” McKearn said.
The FDA’s greenlighting of over-the-counter Narcan (naloxone) means that it will be available for purchase without a prescription at more than 60,000 pharmacies nationwide. It also will likely be available at gas stations, supermarkets and convenience stores. The transition from prescription to over-the-counter status is expected to take a few months.
Expanding the availability of Narcan through the FDA approval of over-the-counter sales is an encouraging move, McKearn said, but it will take time that FDA ruling takes affect.
In the meantime, McKearn is working to make sure Narcan is available to save as many lives as possible. She noted since the Narcan vending machine was installed at the Rock County Sheriiff’s Office, about 500 boxes of Narcan have been distributed. She also wants to establish a Narcan vending machine in Beloit. She has applied for a grand through the Department of Health and Human Services to make that possible.
McKearn was a nurse for 15 years, so she has seen the affects of drug overdoses first hand. She also suffered a personal loss when her son died in 2018 from a fentanyl related overdose. She wants to help make sure other families are spared the pain of losing a loved one to an overdose.
Information from The Associated Press was included in this story.