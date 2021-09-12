ROCKTON – Dale Adams could easily be labeled as Rockton’s biggest cheerleader. For the past 20 years as mayor, he has worked tirelessly to promote his adopted hometown. While that title came with a salary for his mayoral duties, many don’t realize that his support for his community extended far beyond the 30 hours a week job description. For his tireless commitment, he is being recognized as the Beloit Daily News Volunteer of the Month for September.
Originally involved in community issues from 1989 – 2001 as a village trustee, then elected mayor in 2001, serving to this year, Adams reflects “I enjoy helping people, not just my family, but my community as well.”
Patricia Diduch, Planning and Development Administrator for the Village of Rockton, has seen Adams’ passion for promotion in action over the years.
“Dale is incredibly proud of Rockton, and so many people know to reach out to him to give unofficial tours of the village, usually accompanied with local anecdotes about Rockton sites,” she shares. “He never wastes an opportunity to spread his love for Rockton, its people and its history.
“For many years, he transported the Old Settlers Days singers, band members, staff, etc. as part of his volunteering with the Rockton Lions Club, so he was always passing on Rockton pride and history while volunteering in that capacity as well," Diduch continued. "He concentrated a lot of his local volunteering over the years with the Rockton Lions Club because he identifies with the club’s focus on helping Rockton residents.”
As a 30 year member of the Rockton Lions Club, Adams says, “I get a good feeling being a part of the Lions Club. We are strictly volunteers, and 100% of monies raised go back to the community,” he notes. Serving as president of the club 1994 – 1995, he has been involved in numerous activities over the years, such as Rose Day deliveries, golf play days and Old Settler’s Day raffles.
History has always been an interest for Adams. As a member of the Macktown Historical Society, he worked to help preserve the original Steven Mack house, assisted with various fundraisers, and was especially proud of facilitating a Potowatomi Indian Pow Wow, serving as a historical presentation.
With an appreciation for the community’s rich past, Adams always had an eye to the future as well.
“I met Dale more than 20 years ago when I worked as an intern for the consulting firm that assisted the Village of Rockton in developing its Comprehensive Plan," said T.J. Nee, MPO coordinator for the Stateline Area Transportation Study. "He wasn’t mayor at the time, but he was one of the most actively involved trustees on the project. It was evident that he understood that planning is key to guiding a community’s destiny.”
Nee shares that he again worked with Adams as the village created a conservation neighborhood design ordinance, considered an innovative development option.
Most recently, Nee worked with Adams as he served as chair of the SLATS Policy Board.
“Dale’s leadership and professionalism is an innate skill that he brought to every meeting and discussion. He had a knack for being able to resolve potential conflicts before they became conflicts," Nee said. "Dale is and always has been clearly invested in the Village of Rockton, and has championed many projects with SLATS, the County and IDOT including the Rockton Road Bike Path, the Illinois 75 reconstruct through Rockton, the upcoming Old River Road reconstruct, the downtown Rockton parking study and most recently the upcoming Old River Road Bike Path.”
Nee is quick to acknowledge that Adams valued collaboration through SLATS and readily supported transportation projects and initiatives that benefited the entire Stateline area.