BDN_201223_ADAMS
Buy Now

Former Rockton Mayor Dale Adams is being honored as September’s Volunteer of the Month.

 File photo

ROCKTON—Dale Adams could easily be labeled as Rockton’s biggest cheerleader. For the past 20 years as mayor, he has worked tirelessly to promote his adopted hometown. While that title came with a salary for his mayoral duties, many don’t realize that his support for his community extended far beyond the 30 hours a week job description. For his tireless commitment, he is being recognized as the Beloit Daily News Volunteer of the Month for September.

Originally involved in community issues from 1989—2001 as a village trustee, then elected mayor in 2001, serving to this year, Adams reflects “I enjoy helping people, not just my family, but my community as well.”