BELOIT — Walking up to 1707 Wisconsin Ave. one might see a home in need of tender loving care. But to owner Lisa Campton, the home is full of life as the first-time homebuyer rehabilitates a residence built in 1918.
Campton participated in programming with ACTS Housing, a Milwaukee-based organization that helps newcomers enter the world of the housing market.
She has big goals in mind and the determination to see her “fixer-upper” restored to its past glory. The Rock County Christian School teacher plans to rehabilitate the home to its original form where possible, envisioning chandeliers in the living room and dining room in a home that’s spacious with three bedrooms.
“The program was really incredible,” Campton said. “Without it, it would not be possible for me to own a home. This is an amazing opportunity for me.”
Campton’s story is one of many similar for those seeking to start on the path to home ownership.
ACTS Housing opened a Beloit office in 2019 and since then, the program has helped over two dozen Beloit families purchase homes.
CEO of ACTS Housing Michael Gosman said the program has helped 35 Beloit families purchase homes for the first time. The number of people helped in 2021 jumped dramatically with the organization helping 20 families find places of their own.
Over 150 Beloit families are participating in financial literacy classes to help them move towards homeownership, Gosman said.
Getting the program started in Beloit was a challenge made even harder by the pandemic, Gosman said, with the organization typically relying on in-person events to help spread the word about their cause.
The nonprofit has seen great success in Milwaukee having been established there for years, and Gosman said word of mouth is slowly spreading in Beloit as more events return to in-person gatherings.
“We’ve found Beloit to be an extremely welcoming community,” Gosman said. “Many individuals and organizations have become allies for us.”
To those questioning whether or not homeownership is in their future, Gosman said residents should consider reaching out.
“We hear from people that they aren’t ready,” Gosman said. “We don’t want you to wait until you are ready and then come to this. We’re here to help that journey begin and we can walk with you along the way. The message we want the community to know is that if you have consistent income and you dream of owning a home, you can get a start with us.”
With 305 home purchases, ACTS exceeded its 25th anniversary year goal of 250 new owner occupants in 2021 and shattered its previous record of 183. Gosman also credited the increased availability of programs providing down payment assistance to eligible families. Nearly 90% of ACTS new homeowners are from low-to-moderate income families that historically have been locked out of homeownership.
After moving most of its offerings online in 2020, ACTS Housing has seen a huge demand for its services. More than 3,000 families attended an online orientation in 2021 compared to less than 1,000 who attended in person in 2019. Additionally, ACTS homebuyer coaches provided financial education to more than 1,400 families last year.
ACTS Housing has set a goal to again exceed 300 new homeowners in 2022. It won’t be easy as inventory is low, and many homes are unaffordable. However, to meet current and future homeownership goals, ACTS Housing plans to add more than a dozen new members to its current team of 22.