BELOIT—The Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce offers many opportunities for its members and members of the community to network, learn about current legislation and actions and to just have fun.
The events presented by the chamber of commerce are intended to showcase member businesses, provide opportunities for trading ideas and entertain people. Other events are intended to educate and inform members on new trends in business or to provide a forum to exchange ideas.
The list of options for community members and chamber members keeps growing. Here are some examples.
Taste of the Chamber
The Taste of the Chamber event is usually held in October and it puts the spotlight on restaurants, food service providers and food product vendors. Those attending Taste of the Chamber can sample food offered by these businesses, vote on best food and best beverage and enjoy other aspects of the event such as live music.
Business After Hours
The Business After Hours event has been a staple event for chamber members for years. A chamber member business opens its doors to other chamber members for tours and explanations of what the business does. Members also are given the opportunity to network and socialize.
Rising Professionals
The Rising Professionals group is a group of young local business men and business women who are engaged in the community. Started in 2014, the Rising Professionals now has more than 60 members and the group has hosted more than 50 events. The group allows members to network and engage in community efforts, and just have fun.
Ambassadors
The Ambassadors is a group of dedicated volunteers who promote the Greater Beloit community, chamber members and chamber programs. They often can be found at ribbon cutting events when new businesses are welcomed to the community, and at other chamber events, such as the annual golf outing and chamber dinner.
Chamber Golf Classic
The Chamber Golf Classic usually is held in August. The event allows members and guest to enjoy a day of golf and some cocktails, food and conversation with friends and associates.
The Business Studio
The Business Studio offers information and resources to chamber members. The event usually features a lunch for those in attendance, and a speaker who offers information on the latest legislation affecting business, new programs available to members and trends in the business world.
Ribbon Cuttings
New members and new businesses are welcomed with this event which usually features Ambassadors and Chamber members cutting the ribbon in front of the business to signal an opening or an open house for the business.
Chamber Dinner
The Chamber Dinner usually is held in March and features hundreds of guests. Awards are presented to area business leaders, chamber board members and Ambassadors. Although this year’s event was postponed, plans are being made to reschedule the event hopefully for June.
SCORE Small
Business Counseling
SCORE Small Business Counseling is a free service to small businesses. Topics can include tips on crafting a business plan and a budget, setting goals, marketing strategies and legal considerations.
