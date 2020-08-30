BELOIT — Beloit leaders and community activists say the close-knit nature of Beloit has helped the city’s demonstrations for social justice and police reform avoid turning violent as more people are speaking out for change following an active summer of peaceful protests.
Showing Up For Racial Justice (SURJ) leader Yusuf Adama, with the help of various SURJ team members, have helped organize protests since May, prompted by the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. Two protests were held in May and June in Beloit that remained peaceful.
SURJ members once again put out a call for a peaceful demonstration on Sunday following the non-fatal shooting by a Kenosha police officer of Jacob S. Blake on Aug. 23. The proceeding protests, including those following the shooting deaths of two protesters allegedly by Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Illinois, further amplified the need to demonstrate a strong sense of community in Beloit, Adama said.
“Everything is more tense after the Kenosha incident,” Adama said. “It’s tragic that these events even happen, but we wanted to get everyone together and come together as a community for a call of empathy and vigilance.”
Adama said SURJ looks to build towards positive change in the community, with events focused on unity and bringing new voices forward.
“A lot of problems are born out of people feeling isolated or apathetic,” Adama said. “We’ve come to a point where we have to get people to see that when people feel represented in an area, that their voice is being heard. When people feel that, they’re encouraged not to tear it down or destroy it. Our end goal is to have the community engaged and bring the same amount of awareness to local politics as state and national politics.”
Adama says COVID-19 has made community organizing difficult with limits on group sizes and the ability to host indoor events.
“We really put a lot of thought into putting out a call for a demonstration during the pandemic because we have to be cautious of the virus and we want to make sure people are staying as safe as possible, while still being able to express their fundamental rights.”
School District of Beloit Minority Excellence Organizer Alicia Wash has attended each of Beloit’s protests this year. She said the impact of young people on the protests this summer in Beloit shows just how active young people have become following the incidents of police violence in Minneapolis and Kenosha.
“These events are peaceful and powerful and are worth your time because they are being led by young people and are being supported by many generations,” Wash said. “It makes me so proud that we aren’t destroying property and we are helping young people peacefully protest to make systemic change in a way that isn’t tearing apart your community.”
Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin says she believes Beloit’s protests have remained peaceful because the city “encourages and empowers people” to speak up.
Dunkin called for legislative changes to be made in the wake of the recent police involved death and injury.
“It takes all of us to keep our city strong and safe during these difficult times,” Dunkin said.
She added that it was up to everyone in Beloit to support positive change in Beloit.
“I am hopeful for our future generations because a movement has risen,” Dunkin said. “So I encourage each and every person to stand against injustice and inequality of any kind and spread love.”
Community Action Executive Director Marc Perry, who has experience in community organizing since the early 2000s, says the diversity of the Beloit events is something he’s never seen before.
“That’s what is really exciting,” Perry said. “The diversity of the people coming together from all different backgrounds to support the promotion of social justice and systemic change in our society speaks volumes about Beloit. There has always been a push for activism on various causes, but you didn’t see those causes intersecting. Now people are coming together to find ways to support one another unlike ever before.”