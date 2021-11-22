The number of active COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Rock County. They have been trending upward since Nov. 3 when there were 572 active cases. As of Monday, there were 1,173 active cases.
From Nov. 16 to Nov. 22 there were 110 new cases in Beloit; 178 in Janesville; six in Clinton; 20 in Edgerton; 19 in Evansville; 38 in Milton; and 12 in the rest of the county, according to data provided by the Rock County Health Department.
There were 69 new COVID-19 cases in Rock County and no deaths on Monday.
To date, a total 21,150 cases and 227 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began. There were 19,750 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19. There were 28 people hospitalized in the county as of Nov. 18. The case rate is 338 cases per 100,000 people in Rock County.
There are 58.5% of people eligible to receive the vaccine in Rock County who have completed the vaccine series.
As of Monday, the latest data available by press time, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 3,120. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 14 and the seven day average state positivity rate was 11.2%.
As of Monday, there were 55.8% of the total population of Wisconsin residents who have completed the vaccine series, or 3,251,688 people.
On Monday, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 501.8 cases per 100,000 which is increasing. The positivity rate was 9.2% which is increasing. There is 52.2% of the county that is fully vaccinated.
On Nov. 19, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 28,280 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 150 additional deaths since reporting on Nov. 12. New cases of COVID-19 increased 25% from the previous week. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 12-18, 2021 is 3.8%.
Of Illinois’ total population, approximately 67% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and almost 61% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).