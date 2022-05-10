BELOIT— Mark your calendar for an exciting Juneteenth event, with a strong lineup of entertainment, food, fun and interesting speakers courtesy of The Rising Queens.
Juneteenth is the longest-running African-American holiday, which recognizes June 19, 1865 as Freedom Celebration and Emancipation Day.
With a theme of “Lest We Forget,” Juneteenth Day Beloit 2022 will honor African ancestors and youth, according to Rising Queens Founder and Executive Director Tracy Dumas.
“It’s a culturally diverse Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration,” Dumas said. “Everybody is welcome.”
The Rising Queens are hosting the Juneteenth event on Saturday, June 18. It will be held from 10 a.m.—5 p.m. at the Jones Pavilion in Riverside Park.
“We hope to make this year’s celebration bigger and better,” Dumas said.
The free community event will feature over 30 food and retail vendors, as well as local businesses.
Comedian Vickie Lynn will keep the crowd laughing as well as emcees Tina Renee and Malasia Jordan
Speakers so far include State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, Beloit City Councilor Regina Dunkin and Mrs. Rock County Shatoria Teague. For her first time on stage Sha’kiya Hanson of 608 KIDZ also will speak.
Pastor Kenda Roman will be opening the ceremonies with a blessed prayer, for people, prayer and prosperity.
Entertainers will include: Rockford Youth Against Violence Organization Drumline, Beloit Even Start Dancers, Beloit Knightingales dance step team, Janesville Royalettes dance team, BGC Nation Dance Team of Freeport, Darius Pro Pittman, Zack D DJ Doc Wiggle and a special guest to be announced.
“We have groups coming from Rockford, Freeport, Janesville and Beloit,” Dumas said.
There will be a special “Legends” performance of youth age 6 to 17 who had to audition to act, sing or dance.
Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. In 1865, a Union Army regiment arrived in Galveston, Texas with the news that the Civil War had ended and that the enslaved were now free. The news came two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation that was ratified on Jan. 1, 1863. According to Juneteenth.com, reactions to the news ranged from “pure shock to immediate jubilation.”
Sponsors for the Beloit Juneteenth event include Visit Beloit, Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation, School District of Beloit, Alliant Energy, Community Action, Frito-Lay, Woodman’s and the Merrill Community Center.