BELOIT — No injuries were reported after residents were displaced following a garage fire that spread to a home on Thursday night in the 2000 block of Wren Lane, according to the Beloit Fire Department.
Fire crews responded at around 9:25 p.m. and found the fire started in the garage following an unintentional car fire. Three vehicles and the garage were destroyed, as well as portions of the attached home.
A neighboring garage also had minor damage from melted siding.
The fire is estimated to have caused $50,000. Janesville, Town of Beloit, South Beloit and Harlem-Roscoe fire departments responded to the blaze.
The fire on Thursday was followed by an act of kindness by a Beloit police officer who learned that residents of the fire displaced and paid for a hotel room.
I just decided that if I was ever in this position, I would want someone to do the same for me or my family,” Officer Eli Trulley said. “… She was super thankful, shocked and overall appreciative and kept offering to pay me back. It isn’t needed.”
Trulley did not inform other officers about taking care of the residents, with the department learning of the kind act through fire department reports from the incident.
Trulley celebrated his third anniversary with the department last week, and he says that many other officers quietly provide help to the community in a similar manner.
“Whether we go through drive-thrus, sometimes we will randomly pay for the car behind us,” Trulley said. “We will play basketball or sports with kids who are out and about. A lot of times we don’t like to tell anybody about it. We just keep it under the radar.”